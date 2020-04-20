Tributes paid to woman aged 60 after sudden death in Carnoustie

Tributes have been paid to a woman who was found dead in a Carnoustie hotel on Saturday.

The 60-year-old woman, named locally as Madge McKay, was found after officers had been called to the Corner Hotel in the Angus town at around 11am.

Police Scotland has said the death is currently being treated as unexplained, although there is understood to be no suspicious circumstances.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Corner Hotel paid tribute to Ms McKay whom they described as a “much-loved member of the team.”

“To all our Corner family, it is with great sadness to inform you that Madge McKay has passed away peacefully,” the post read.

“She was a much-loved member of the Corner family and a real character and loyal friend to all who knew her.

“Our thoughts go out to her family.”

Dozens of friends paid tribute to Ms McKay on the Corner Hotel’s Facebook page, with one saying it “would not be the same without her”.

She was also described as a “lovely, caring person” and a “beautiful soul”.

One friend said: “A lovely woman and friend who will be missed by us all.”

Another added: “So sorry to hear the terrible news about Madge. She will be sadly missed.”

The Tele contacted the owner of the Corner Hotel who declined to comment.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to the Corner Hotel in Carnoustie, around 11am on Saturday, 18 April, 2020, following the sudden death of a 60-year-old woman.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained but is not thought to be suspicious and enquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”