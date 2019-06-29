Tributes paid to well-known Stobswell car dealer who died after cancer battle

Tributes have been paid to a Stobswell businessmen who helped get thousands of Dundonians on the road.

Colin Guild, 63, the former owner of Dura Street Motors, died peacefully at his home near Broughty Ferry on Saturday following his diagnosis with oesophageal cancer shortly after retiring in September.

His wife Margaret today paid tribute to her husband of 35 years, who was a well-known face across the city.

A die-hard Dundee United fan, Colin is estimated to have sold thousands of vehicles during his time on Dura Street before his retirement.

And in his dealings, whether it was with first-time buyers or veteran motorists, Margaret believes Colin managed to transcend the generations with his sales technique.

His wife took time to look back on her husband’s career, which saw him build a car sales institution in Stobswell.

His long-time friend Gino Vetrraino had brought him into the Dura Street Motors business after Colin had learned his trade and started his career in Angus.

Margaret said: “Colin had served his time as a mechanic in Dundee Plant in the 1970s before moving up to Agricar in Forfar.

“Gino had owned Ferrari’s Bar and the garage when Colin came into the business. He had initially been brought in for the car sales side of things before he took over in 1988. He loved the community in Stobswell.

“I reckon through the course of his time he sold to three generations of people’s family.

“If he wasn’t in the garage he was at car auctions in Edinburgh and Glasgow. He was such a hard worker.”

© Supplied

Colin had sponsored a number of local football clubs across the city during his time in business.

When he retired last year, Margaret admitted it had been hard to leave the business which had played such a big part in both of their lives.

She said: “It was overwhelming when he retired with the amount of well wishes he had received.

“He’d been determined to get to the 30-year mark at Dura Street. We had a small team at the business. I’d initially gone to help him in 2003 and never left.

“We had another mechanic, Ian Osbourne, and it was a great wee team. Even after handing the business over he was still helping the new owner until he was diagnosed in September.”

After his devastating diagnosis, Colin’s family had thought he was on the mend after a successful surgery in March of this year at Ninewells. But they were left shell-shocked when it was discovered he had liver lesions – a group of abnormal cells – that had burst and spread the cancer into his lungs.

© Supplied

His family made sure his remaining time were enjoyable – and there was even one last win for him on his beloved horse racing before he died.

Margaret said: “When we realised the prognosis for Colin, I wanted him home from hospital to spend his remaining time here.

“Last Tuesday he put a £5 bet on a horse called Guildsman and it came in. Given his love of the horses, I was delighted for him.”

Margaret extended her thanks to the staff at Ninewells Hospital and for the tributes to him. Colin’s life will be celebrated at Sturrock Comb and Davidson Funeral Home in St Vincent Street on Tuesday at 10 am, before he is laid to rest in Birkhill Cemetery at 11.15am.