Tributes paid to well-known Dundee window cleaner

Tributes have been paid to a well-known window cleaner, familiar to generations of Dundonians, who died unexpectedly aged 84.

Peter Gallacher, from Lochee, died at Ninewells Hospital on Wednesday following a heart attack.

He was born in 1935 at Dundee Royal Infirmary two minutes after his twin brother John.

His first steps up his trusty ladder was at the age of 15, following in his father’s footsteps before retiring at the age of 75.

The Dundee lad cleaned windows across the city, but predominantly the Murraygate and Lochee.

He was known and loved by many in the community, and would often stop to chat with folk while he worked.

Peter married his wife Cora in 1961, and would go on to have two sons, Mark and Sean.

When he wasn’t cleaning windows or looking after his family, Peter was refereeing football games in the Dundee Juniors League and visiting pubs in both Lochee and the city centre.

John said: “My twin brother was very well known in Lochee.

“He had visitors at his house on Rannoch Court every day and he definitely enjoyed his work. He loved cleaning windows.

“He was outgoing and cheery, and he’ll certainly be missed by a lot of people in the community.”

The identical twin also added that people often mistook him for Peter.

He said: “People used to mistake me for him and they’d try to stop and chat with me.

“I’d sometimes have to get my bus pass out to prove I wasn’t him.

“Peter would help everyone out, he was a kind man with a really big heart and plenty of friends. He even knew everyone’s grandkids.

“He’ll be missed by a lot of people.”

Business owners in Lochee have also come forward to pay their respects to the cleaner.

John Grossi, owner of the Lochee Launderette, said: “Peter Gallacher cleaned our windows years and years ago, even back when my dad owned the business.

“He was a lovely man, he was always smiling and talking to people.

“He was really happy, he had this little chuckle in his voice when he laughed.”

Paul Smith, owner of the Granada Cafe, was also a happy and loyal customer of Peter’s.

He said: “If you hired Peter to clean your windows, he’d start them off then somebody would walk by and he’d start chatting to them.

“He’d have to start again because all the water would dry off, then another person would walk by and the same thing would happen again.

“He took three times as long to clean windows as any other cleaner, but we still went to him.

“He was well-known, and definitely a character. You never heard a bad word about Peter, everyone just loved him.

“My wife and I give our condolences to his family. Our thoughts are with them. It’s really sad to hear that he’s gone.”

Former Lochee councillor Tom Ferguson also paid tribute to the window cleaner.

He said: “The Gallacher family have been a unique community-orientated family for years.

“They know everybody and everyone knows them. They are very well trusted and respected by everyone.”

Peter’s funeral will be held on Wednesday at St Mary’s Church in Dundee.