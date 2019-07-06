Tributes paid to well-known Dundee scrapyard boss Frank Kelbie following his death, aged 78

One of Dundee’s most well-known businessmen, scrapyard boss Frank Kelbie, has died aged 78.

Son Stephen Kelbie has paid tribute to “a generous and humble man” who was devoted to his family.

The family scrapyard business was started in the 1940s by the late Mr Kelbie’s father, also called Frank, after moving to the city from Turriff.

It was moved to the present site at Milnbank Road in 1946.

Now his sons Stephen, Richard, David and James will continue to run the company, which is due to move premises to a purpose-built site at Heron’s Lane in Lochee.

Mr Kelbie and wife Wilma, who were married for 60 years, have a daughter also called Wilma and another called Frances.

Mr Kelbie died on Monday after suffering heart complications from diabetes.

Stephen said: “My mum’s obviously very upset, but she’s getting there now. She is a wee warrior but always has a smile on her face.

“My dad was a very generous man and did a lot for people which went under the radar. He never wanted his name in the papers and was a quiet man, never flashy.

“He bought a brand new Mercedes back in 1989, but he was humble and didn’t want to be seen showing it off so he rarely went out in it and it is still in the garage with just 14,000 miles on the clock.

“He was very well known in the scrapyard business throughout the country and was known to just about everybody in Dundee.”

He said Mr Kelbie liked old cars and had a Dinky toy collection.

His house was full of the model cars, with most of them still in their boxes and in mint condition.

Stephen added: “My dad will be missed by a lot of people from across the business community and in wider circles.

“He never joined things like chamber of commerce because he really was a quiet man who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

“When he finished work he would come straight home, he was never one for going to the pub and was a family man.”

Mr Kelbie’s funeral will take place in St Mary’s RC Church, Lochee on Tuesday at 10am.