Tributes paid to well-known Alyth man who ran family electrician business

Tributes have been paid to a well-known Tayside businessman who passed away earlier this week.

Ian Wheatley, 83, ran the family electrician business J.W. Wheatley and Son in Alyth for more than 40 years.

He died at Ninewells Hospital on Monday after a short illness .

His family have remembered a man who they describe as having “lived life to the full”.

Son David said: “He left Alyth High School in 1951 where he had previously won the prize for top scholar.

“He then went on to further education at Bell Street College in Dundee for a few years before joining my grandfather in the family business, J.W. Wheatley and Son.”

It was here that Ian remained for the rest of his working life.

David added: “He eventually took over the business from his father in the early 1970s.

“He was in charge up until he was 63 – and that was when my brother Stuart and I took over from him.”

As well as running the family business, Ian was an active member of the Alyth community and particularly enjoyed the sports scene.

David said: “From 1988 to 1990 he was chairman of the Alyth Golf Club.

“He was also the President of Alyth Badminton club, where he picked up the nickname Ike after President Eisenhower.

“My father was part of the Alyth Community Council, as well as being a supporter of the Alyth Amateurs football team.”

The messages of support the family have received since Ian’s passing have offered great comfort during a difficult time.

The family have also paid tribute to the medical attention Ian received later in life and insisted it was first class from start to finish.

David said: “You don’t realise how much someone can have an impact on the community until something like this happens.

“The treatment he received was second to none.

“From the A&E to Ward 11 at Ninewells hospital, all the staff have been incredible.

“We will miss him all the time but he lived his life to the full and we can take comfort from that.”

Ian is survived by his wife of 55 years, Irene; their three children David, Stuart and Marie and their five grandchildren; Sarah, John, Cameron, Greg and Jamie.