Tributes paid to popular music teacher who taught in Dundee schools for 35 years

Tributes have been paid to a music teacher who inspired generations of children to pick up an instrument following her sudden death last week.

Eunice King spent 35 years teaching music in Dundee schools before she unexpectedly passed away aged just 57.

A trained cello player, originally from Leith, Edinburgh, she moved to Dundee in the 1980s and taught kids at St John’s High School, and Craigiebarns.

Her husband David King said: “Eunice taught one young lady from primary all the way to secondary and she went on to music college and then went on to be become a fairly well-established professional musician.

“She and her husband are going to put together something that can be played at her funeral.”

Eunice and her husband, who had been married for 28 years, lived together in Broughty Ferry where they had stayed in the same flat for over three decades.

And through her time working in the city schools, Eunice taught lunchtime classes as well as organising concerts for pupils to show off their musical talents to the world.

It was clear throughout her life that Eunice had a natural talent and could play more or less any instrument she picked up.

“She could turn her hand to anything. She was trained as a cellist but she also taught herself how to play the violin. She could play the electric bass as well, along with the piano and the clarinet,” her husband added.

“Music was her life and she was naturally talented. That’s all she ever wanted to do.”

Given the current coronavirus ban on gatherings, there will only be handful of people permitted to attend Eunice’s funeral, but her friends have vowed to pay tribute to the popular teacher once the restrictions have been lifted.

“I am absolutely certain that in ordinary circumstances, the crematorium would have been standing room only,” David said.

“Her friends insist that they are going to put on a concert and musical tribute to Eunice, that’s how well-loved she was.

“She had a very generous spirit, she would always think of others before anyone else – I loved her dearly.

“We were soulmates and best friends.”

Eunice’s childhood friend also spoke of her love music and how it was a passion from a very early age.

Lorraine McDonald, who has known Eunice since her school days, said: “She was a terrific friend and we knew each other since we were five.

“She was musical right from the beginning and it was part of life for as long as I can remember, we were surrounded by it.”