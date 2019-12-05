Tributes paid to one of Tayside’s best known youth football figures after his death aged 59

Tributes have been paid to one of Tayside’s and Scotland’s best known youth football figures.

John Manzie, match secretary of the Dundee and District Youth FA (DDYFA) and vice-chairman of the Scottish Youth FA has died aged 59 after a long illness.

John died on Monday but, the day before, spent time compiling this weekend’s DDYFA fixtures helped by his wife Anne, despite the fact he was bedridden.

Son Grant said: “Tributes have been coming in from as far as America.

“My dad was a great guy, my best pal, and he dealt with his illness with great fortitude.

“He got on with things as best as he could.

“He was so dedicated to the DDYFA that, right up until the end, he insisted on doing the fixtures with the help of my mum, the love of his life.”

We are saddened to hear that league official john manzie has sadly passed away. He always did his best for the ddyfa… Posted by Carnoustie panmure youth club 2003 on Tuesday, 3 December 2019

John worked as a glazier with Dundee City Council until his retiral in February of this year.

Jim Falconer, president of the DDYFA, joined in the tributes.

He said: “John was the backbone of our association. He and his wife were tremendous workers.

“He is irreplaceable, a fantastic human being and a great friend to me. I am devastated by his loss.

“He was highly regarded by everyone in the association and his death is a big loss to local and Scottish youth football.

“Despite his illness, he was always asking me about my family, always taking a keen interest.

“Before taking up his DDYFA post, John ran the Tayport Thistle boys team who were very successful.”

Dundee Sporting are saddened to hear of the passing of John Manzie, formerly of DDYFA and most recently SYFA. Our… Posted by Dundee Sporting Club on Tuesday, 3 December 2019

A minute’s applause will be held prior to each DDYFA match this Sunday.

John’s funeral will take place next Thursday at Dundee crematorium then onto Tannadice Park.

John is survived by wife Anne, sons John and Grant, daughter Vikki and grandchildren L-Jae, Regie (correct), Amelie, Orlah and Cairn.