Heartbroken mum and dad pay tribute to son who died in Rosyth Dockyard accident

Tributes have been paid to a young man who was killed in an accident at Rosyth Dockyard.

Miguel Watt, 23, died following the incident on Friday. He worked as an electrician.

Emergency services rushed to the scene around 10.45am to take him to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, however, he sadly died a short time later.

His parents, John and Maria Rivera-Watt described their son as a “bubbly, good lad.”

He touched everyone’s lives

In an interview with the Daily Record they said Miguel touched the lives of everyone he met.

His dad, John, 49, added: “Miguel touched the lives of everyone he met, and his compassion extended to the friends he made in life.

“He was such a good lad. Everybody he met took a shine to him.”

His Mum Maria said her kind and committed son was being passionate in everything he did in life. She his extremely bright future was sadly taken from him.

She said: “I couldn’t have asked for a better son than Miguel.

Happy, positive boy

“He was a happy, happy, positive boy. When you first saw him – when he just said hi – he was so happy.

“He was a family orientated young man. He was generous and kind. You just couldn’t ask for a better son – you just couldn’t.

“He went beyond the remit with everything he did. He just focused and done it.

Speaking on social media family friend Lea McLelland said: “I have been asked by my dear friend Maria to post this message.

Heaviest of hearts

“It is with the heaviest of broken hearts I am informing you gorgeous Miguel Watt was the 23-year-old man who was in the accident at Rosyth Dockyard and who lost his life yesterday.”

She added: ““Miguel’s parents Maria and John are beyond any devastation I have ever witnessed at losing their special boy and Carlos and Isabel have lost their big brother and their hero.

“The Watt family will never get over the loss of such an amazing young man and neither will anyone who ever knew him as he was one of life’s genuinely great guys to meet and be around.”

Massive smile

Andrew Russell said: “I will miss Miguel’s massive smile and our cheeky messenger chats.

“He worked for me after he left school and I was proud to see him turn into the man he is today. I will miss him terribly.”

Graeme Wysey said: “RIP Miguel, still in disbelief. Going to miss all your antics, had us always in stitches at work. Pleasure to work with and know you.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police were called around 10.45am on Friday, June 25 following a report for a worker injured at Rosyth Dockyard, Fife.

Enquiries ongoing

“Emergency services attended and a 23-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing into the incident and The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.”