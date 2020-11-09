Tributes paid to man killed in collision near city store

A man killed after he was involved in a collision with a car has been named locally as Kevin Swan.

The 50-year-old died at the scene, on Macalpine Road in Dundee, after the accident on Friday afternoon.

Floral tributes have also been left on the grass near where the tragedy happened, across from the Lidl supermarket, along with a Dundee United scarf with the words “Miss you swandog, love Brian” written on it.

A bouquet at the scene said “our wonderful cousin Kev, taken away too early – sadly missed.”

Mr Swan had been on foot at around 4.10pm when he was involved in the collision, with a grey Kia Ceed, The female driver was uninjured.

Police are continuing to appeal for information and have said that inquiries are ongoing.

A formal identification has still to be released but a woman at his family home in St Leonards Road confirmed his name.

The woman said she was too upset and it was too early to speak.

Meanwhile hundreds of people have posted tributes and condolences online to Kevin.

One woman wrote: “Honestly couldn’t find a nicer and more down to earth guy than Kev, a true gent who will be missed. RIP Kev.”

Another woman said: “RIP, what a great guy you will be missed thinking off all the family at this sad time .”

And another person wrote: “So sad thinking of the poor man and his family and also the driver as she must be in severe shock.”

Another person wrote: “Thoughts and prayers go out to this poor man and his family.”

A number of people had posted online after seeing the emergency services on their commute home.

One witness said: “So sad was diverted by the police when I was heading home tonight. RIP.”

Someone else commented: “I saw the road cordoned off afterwards. Thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

The accident has also prompted a call for safety measures at the location.

Someone said: “Maybe it’s about time there was a pedestrian crossing. So sad for the man’s family.”