Tributes have been paid to a well-known member of an open water swimming organisation based in Broughty Ferry after her death aged 77.

Phyllis Sullivan, who had been a member of Ye Amphibious Ancients Swimming Association for almost 60 years, died on New Year’s Day.

Joyce McIntosh, who is life president of the club, also known as The Phibbies, paid tribute to her friend’s “tremendous passion” for open water swimming.

She said: “Phyllis Sullivan passed away late afternoon on Friday January 1 2021. It was quite a poignant day for all Phibbies as this year Dook was cancelled due to Covid, but more so now we have lost Phyllis.

“Phyllis was an accomplished open water swimmer, who with her late husband Denis, did so much for open water swimming in the name of Ye Amphibious Ancient Bathing Association and they were affectionately known as Mr and Mrs Phibbie.

“Phyllis had a tremendous passion for the sport and the club and she personally conquered so many rivers, lochs and lakes in her long swimming career.”

The group plan to hold a ceremony for Phyllis later this year.

This year’s Broughty Ferry New Year’s Day Dook was cancelled for the first time in its more than 130-year history due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.