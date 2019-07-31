Tributes paid to legendary Groucho’s boss Breeks who will be ‘sorely missed’ by his loyal customers

Tributes have been paid to the owner of iconic music store Groucho’s following his death aged 65.

Alastair Brodie’s family said the legendary shop owner, who ran Groucho’s for nearly half a century, would be sorely missed by not only his loved ones but also his loyal customers.

The 65-year-old had run the business from a number of locations including its current site at the foot of the Nethergate.

His nephew, Chae Strathie, said his uncle had fallen in love with the city after coming from Edinburgh to study engineering in the 1970s.

The man known to many as Breeks had been admitted to Ninewells Hospital in recent days.

Chae said: “I think everyone in the family is totally shocked.

“He had several health issues but this wasn’t expected.”

Alastair had originally opened the store on the Perth Road in 1976 before moving into premises near the old Overgate.

The Dundee United fan had been delighted with the recent news that Groucho’s was to stay open following fears of a closure.

Chae added: “Alastair was delighted not just for the store but also the staff.

“Although he had been ill, customers would have still seen him in the store until only a few weeks ago.

“He was more than just Groucho’s, he had a number of strings to his bow.

“He had been heavily involved with the Arab Trust and had been well known on the local music scene.”

It had been reported that Alastair had been in poor health but had planned to retire in October before the store was saved.

He said at the time: “At present it looks like I’m just going to retire, and the shop may close down, unless someone wants to come in and take it on.

“This October I’m going to be 65.

“My health isn’t getting any better, and I think it’s about time I took a rest.”

Chae added: “Alastair had such a loyal customer base.

“Like all the high street stores they faced battles with the digital downloads.

“The customer base here had been coming in since the 70s and had stayed loyal to him.

“That was testament to the man Breeks was.”