Tributes paid to ‘kind, intelligent man’ Stuart found dead at his Lochee home

A Dundee man whose body was found in his home has been described as kind, intelligent and articulate.

Stuart Allan, 43, was found last Tuesday by police after he had not been in touch with friends, who raised the alarm.

Friends said Stuart had been homeless for a spell and had often been found sitting in one of the tunnels underneath the Marketgait.

Now one of his closest friends, Abertay lecturer Valentine Scarlett, has paid tribute to Stuart – who she met after finding him sitting outside Tesco in the Murraygate earlier this year.

© DC Thomson

Valentine has said she is devastated by the loss of Stuart.

She revealed she had taken him out to celebrate his birthday on November 4, just a week before he was found.

The 63-year-old explained: “I got told the devastating news that I had long been dreading last Tuesday.

“Stuart’s body had been found in his home on Lochee Road by the police who were called by worried friends.

“Myself and other friends became concerned after we couldn’t contact him after he and I had lunch.

“He was still alive on the Sunday because a neighbour saw him.

“I’m heartbroken. He was a lovely, kind, articulate and intelligent man who loved to read. Sadly he had his troubles and although he was desperate to get help to recover from his drug habit, it didn’t come in time for Stuart.

“He was on a methadone programme but he had also begun taking heroin and street Valium again. He didn’t want to be like this for the sake of his four-year-old child.”

Former Harris Academy schoolfriend Myles McCallum said: “Stuart had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. Even though he had his own troubles he would always put others first.

“We grew up together in Lochee where he was very well known and loved by everyone. I was devastated to learn of his death.”

Myles said Stuart had been heartbroken by the death of his mum Anne Allen a few years ago and had struggled to recover.

Police Scotland said: “Police attended Lochee Road, Dundee, on November 12 at 11am following the sudden death of a 43-year-old man. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”