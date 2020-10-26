Tributes paid to ‘kind, caring, loving friend’ who died suddenly in Angus town

Tributes have been paid to a man in his 40s who died in Brechin on Friday.

Officers attended a house in the town’s Mountskip Road just after midday.

A friend had found the 48-year-old had passed away peacefully in his sleep.

It is understood the man had been suffering from health problems in recent months.

Dozens of people paid tribute to him on social media, describing him as “a character” and “having a big heart”.

One woman on Facebook said he had “passed away, peacefully at home in his sleep with a friend by his side, which is exactly what he would have wanted”.

She added: “I’ve lost my best friend, he was the most kind, caring, funny, loving friend I could have asked for. No one made me laugh as much as he did.

“He would have, and often did, give his last penny to many people, he really did have the biggest heart. My heart is truly broken, I will miss him forever.”

Other tributes were left. One woman wrote: “He was always lovely whenever I spoke to him and a real character. He always kept his humour and had humanity too.”

Another tribute read: “So sorry to hear this. I knew him well and he was always very polite and cheery – a real character who will be missed very much in Brechin.”

One former neighbour said: “He will be missed by a lot of people. I always saw the good in him – he was one of the best neighbours I had. He always looked out for me. Sleep tight.”

Another man said: “He was always very friendly when you saw him around the town, would never pass you by without saying ‘hello’.

“He was well-known in Brechin and a lot of people will be shocked and saddened to hear he has passed away, I’m sure.”

Police Scotland said the death was being treated as “unexplained” and a report would be made to the procurator fiscal in due course.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to an address in Mountskip Road, Brechin, at around 12.05pm on Friday October 23, following the sudden death of a 48-year-old man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”