Tributes paid to ‘hugely talented’ Dundee lawyer Malcolm Farquhar

Tributes have been paid to a long-established Dundee lawyer who has died suddenly at his family home.

Malcolm Farquhar, 63, joined Thorntons as a solicitor in 2005 following a merger with Dundee firm Scott & Soutar.

He passed away in the early hours of the morning on February 22, following complications with his stent – fitted during surgery to remove a tumour in 2002.

His wife, Ruth, 58, said after his tumour surgery he treated every day as a “special gift.”

She said: “He was a very friendly person, very calm but felt strongly about some things.

“He believed people should be treated fairly and was keen to welcome people and be inclusive.

“His desire for honesty and fairness inspired him to become a solicitor.”

After graduating from Aberdeen University with a law degree, he started his apprenticeship at a law firm in the city before moving to Dundee in 1979.

While at Thorntons, he specialised in wills, trusts and laws of succession and had almost 40 years of experience in numerous areas of law.

Ruth spoke of his involvement with Fintry Church and how the family spent every Christmas putting on a dinner for students from across the world as part of the charity Friends International.

She said: “He was involved with Fintry Church for 40 years.

“He helped with a club for teenagers called Breakthrough and led Sunday school, as well as spending decades organising Christmas dinners for Friends International in Fintry Church and St Peter’s Church.

“We would have Christmas with about 90 other people. We would have Boxing Day to celebrate as a family.”

Colin Graham, chairman of Thorntons Law, said: “Malcolm was a hugely talented, analytical and industrious lawyer.

“Alongside that, he had a puckish sense of humour and also a smile that could light up a room.

“He was, genuinely, one of life’s nice people who gave to others of his time and was always happy to share his vast legal knowledge with less experienced colleagues

“He will be missed by his friends and colleagues at Thornton and the great many clients he advised in the course of his career, and his peers.”

Malcolm is survived by Ruth and their four children – Jonathan, 30, Aileen, 27, Sarah, 25 and Anne, 22.