Tributes paid to popular Lochee man Gary Strachan, 34

A much-loved Dundee man has been found dead at the age of 34.

Tributes have been paid to Gary Strachan, who passed away on Saturday afternoon.

Police are investigating and the cause of his death is yet to be established.

Gary was said to be a huge Celtic fan and was a prominent member of Lochee No 1 Celtic Supporters’ Club.

He had been a keen footballer in his younger days and captained his side at St Ninian’s Primary School as well as his secondary school, St John’s.

He also played alongside Kevin McNaughton while at school in Dundee. McNaughton went on to play for clubs including Aberdeen and Cardiff, and won four Scotland caps during his career.

In addition, Gary boxed at the Lochee Boys’ Boxing Club.

Members of Gary’s family were too upset to speak but several people took to social media to tell of their sorrow at his passing.

The Tele last week told how well-known Dundee footballer Lee Bertie had died following a battle with Motor Neurone Disease, and one pal said: “Two good friends gone in the space of a week.

“Life can be so cruel at times.

“Thoughts with both families and all friends. RIP Gary and Lee.”

A statement from Lochee No 1 Celtic Supporters’ Club said: “Lochee No 1 CSC would like to send our full love and support to our comrade and best mate Gary Strachan’s family at these horrific sad times.”

Another post on social media described Gary as a “great guy and absolute gentleman”, adding: “RIP Gadger x.”

A post on Facebook from the Celtic-based TAL Fanzine said: “Gary Strachan RIP.

“One of Lochee No 1 CSC’s finest sons.”

It added that Gary “loved his community” and sent “heartfelt sympathy and condolences to Gary’s family and friends”.

Meanwhile, friend Marc Navarro said he had “just seen Gary the other day” and added: “Another Dundee man gone too soon.”

Joe Hepburn said: “He was a top bloke for sure, he’ll be sorely missed.”

A further tribute from Charlene Hay said that “Gadger” was a “top bloke” who would be sorely missed.

One other tribute said: “RIP Gary ‘Gadger’ Strachan.

“Loved and missed by many.”

Another added: “Tragic news, RIP.Thoughts are with Gary Strachan and family x.”

Grahame Walker tweeted: “A dark cloud fell on Lochee today.

“Young Gary ‘Gadger’ Strachan has passed away. A great laddie, love you forever son.”