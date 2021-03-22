Tributes paid to former Pitlochry Theatre manager who spent nearly 40 years at organisation

Tributes have been paid to the former general manager of Pitlochry Festival Theatre who worked with the organisation for nearly 40 years.

Roy Wilson, from Pitlochry, died earlier this month at the age of 93 following a short illness.

He was fondly remembered as a “true gentleman” who was known for always wearing his kilt.

Roy served as the general manager of the town’s theatre from 1961 to 1995 and was assistant manager from 1958.

Colin Liddell, a trustee at the theatre, said: “He was ever-present and kenspeckled, always wearing his kilt, and unfailingly greeting theatre-goers as they arrived and saying goodbye at the end of every performance.

“Not a man to take any holidays, he scarcely missed a day’s work at the theatre in 37 years.

“Roy’s long service and dedication to the theatre was admired by many.

“He will be sadly missed by all his friends and long term colleagues.

“A true gentleman is the legacy to which he will be remembered.”

Speaking in 2001, Roy remembered his own career at the organisation.

He said: “Pitlochry Theatre’s success has been due to a large extent to an enthusiastic and loyal following of theatre-going supporters from all parts of Britain and from abroad, returning year after year, confident that they would enjoy a unique experience and an evening of high quality at Pitlochry.

“Over the years many of them became friends and it was always a pleasure to greet them.”