Tributes paid to former Dundee Lord Provost

Tributes have been paid to former Lord Provost Mervyn Rolfe CBE, who has died following an illness.

Mr Rolfe, 71, served as Lord Provost and Lord Lieutenant of Dundee from 1996 to 1999.

He also served as convener of the Scottish Police Services Authority and stood for Labour in Perth and Kinross in the 1992 general election. He also served as chief executive of Dundee Chamber of Commerce

Away from politics, he was actively involved in education, working with both Abertay and Dundee universities.

He was awarded a CBE in 2000 for services to local government and was a founding member of the Dundee United supporters group, the Arab Trust.

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick paid tribute to Mr Rolfe’s commitment to education in the city.

He said: “Mervyn served our city, both as a council member and then as Lord Provost, with distinction.

“In his time in local government his main interest was in the pursuit of improvements in education, along with his late wife Christine.

“His keen interest in improving education is, I feel, what he will be most remembered for.

“As a councillor, he was very attentive to the needs of his constituents and pursued their interests vigorously.

“I respected his drive for the pursuit of improving education and although we may have disagreed in council chambers, there was always a mutual respect for his abilities as a councillor and again as Lord Provost.

“He achieved success in projecting the city in a very positive way.”

Abertay University secretary Sheena Stewart said: “Mervyn was a great friend to the university and remained a dedicated member of the Abertay community.

“As Lord Provost, he had a significant impact on Dundee and this rightly led to him becoming a widely respected figure in the city.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”