Tributes paid to Dundee’s ‘best ever singer’ Joe Dailly who enjoyed 20 years of playing music

Tributes have been paid to Dundee’s “best ever” singer, Joe Dailly, who died after a short illness in hospital.

Although he also fronted city band Manifesto, Joe was best known as lead singer with Pheldespar, one of Dundee’s top bands in the ’70s.

Pheldespar enjoyed huge success in pubs and clubs in Dundee and further afield over a 20-year period.

At one point they auditioned for Opportunity Knocks and won Battle of the Bands at the Caird Hall.

Paying tribute to her dad, Joe’s daughter, Lynne Dailly said: “My dad was Dundee’s best entertainer and singer ever.

“He was just so, so good and was incredibly popular and well loved.”

Lynne said that Joe, 66, from Foggley, passed away at Ninewells Hospital on June 28.

He had suffered from diabetes for some time and had been in hospital for treatment for the condition when he became unwell and eventually unconscious.

He died a week later in Ward 5 – the same ward he himself had worked in after changing career to train as a nurse.

Lynne said: “Dad sang all his life. He won a Leng silver medal when he was at primary school and a Leng gold medal while at St Michael’s High School in Dundee.”

Joe and his brother, John formed Pheldespar and the band played Dundee clubs including Lochee United, and the Electricity Club in Guthrie Street.

John said: “We played together for about five years before splitting up but we got back together sometime later and played for another 20 years.

“We thought we did pretty well at the Opportunity Knocks audition but we didn’t get on.

“We were delighted when we won £400 for winning the Battle of the Bands competition.”

John said that, as well as singing, Joe also played the guitar and keyboards.

Joe’s widow, Vivien said: “When I first heard Joe singing Bridge Over Troubled Water I knew then that we would get married.

She said: “I heard him singing that song, and I said then I was going to have him – and I did.

“He was so good. His version of Bohemian Rhapsody was incredible.”

Lynne told the Tele her dad grew up in Fintry and worked in the jute industry before becoming a porter in Arnotts department store.

She said: “After he left the bands dad trained as a nurse. He worked at Strathmartine Hospital and Royal Victoria before moving to Ninewells.

“He was forced to give up work a few years ago after he had his finger bitten by a cat and developed gangrene.”

She said: “My dad was a lovely, easy going man who was much loved by everyone and just wanted everyone else to have a happy life too.”