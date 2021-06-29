Tributes paid to Dundee lawyer Anne Duffy, who brought ‘intelligence, courage and good humour’ to her work

Tributes have been paid to talented lawyer Anne Duffy after she died suddenly at the age of 50.

The mother-of-two died at her home in Dundee’s City Quay, sparking an emergency service response on Monday morning.

Her friends and colleagues at Dundee law firm Caird Vaughan Solicitors – where Anne was a partner – have been left saddened by her loss.

‘Tragic loss’

The firm said they have received messages from all over Scotland as they led the tributes to their colleague.

Bosses said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our dear friend and colleague Anne Duffy.

“Our thoughts are with her family, especially Kevin, her husband, and her sons, Matthew and Luke.

“She was a talented lawyer with huge experience on both sides of the criminal bar.

“She brought intelligence, courage and good humour to every case she was involved in.”

Career

Anne qualified as a solicitor in 1995 before embarking on a career with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal’s office.

She became a Senior Crown Prosecutor after covering a number of high profile cases, before joining Caird Vaughan Solicitors in 2010, bringing a wealth of experience.

Caird Vaguhan’s statement added Anne will be “sorely missed” from those connected to the court community in Dundee.

It continued: “Our grief is eased a little by the many messages of sympathy and support we have received from members of the court community in Dundee, the nearby courts and all over Scotland as well as from many clients and others who knew her.

“She will be sorely missed.”

Shocked neighbours

It comes after neighbours in Thorter Row paid tribute to Anne, describing her as friendly and a “chirpy lassie”.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed officers attended the street on Monday morning.

She added: “Officers were called to an address in Thorter Row in Dundee at around 9am on Monday June 28, 2021 following the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”