Tributes paid to DC Thomson stalwart David Christie

Tributes have been paid to a DC Thomson stalwart who died recently.

David Roger Christie, 77, worked with the company for 46 years until his retirement 12 years ago, having taken on a number of roles throughout a distinguished career.

Born on September 24, 1943, and brought up in Newport-on-Tay, Dave’s aptitude for English during his time at Newport Primary and Bell Baxter Academy meant employment with DC Thomson was a natural fit for him when he moved into the world of work.

Starting out writing stories for comics such as the Wizard and the Victor, Dave went on to write stories for the Beano and Beezer before working as a news editor on the People’s Journal from 1984 to 1989.

He then went on to see out his career on backshift with The Courier as a night news editor, which resulted in some very late nights, with the likes of war on Iraq being announced a real ‘stop the presses’ moment.

He retired at 65 after 46 years, receiving a gold watch after 40 years.

His wife Anne, who he married on September 3, 1966, after meeting at the youth fellowship at church in Newport, said she and Dave had lived through a “magical love story” and were truly best friends, with never a crossed word said.

Dave was a keen golfer, lover of classical music and literature, and a real family man.

Described by Anne as a “lover of life” and a “great advert for retirement”, Dave was a devoted grandad ‘Papa’ to Cameron, Alexander, Adam and Amy, who he spent lots of time with being involved with all their interests be it golf, football or gymnastics.

He also played golf, badminton and squash, but also excelled at running after deciding to complete a marathon for Cancer Research after his uncle had died.

So much so, he wrote a series of articles on marathon running for the People’s Journal called The Marathon Man.

“He was a great family man and friend, friendly, positive, enthusiastic, fun, caring, helpful, a real doer and always with a smile,” Anne added.

“Loved so much by so many, he has left a massive gap in our lives.”

Dave, who died after suffering from pancreatic cancer in February, is survived by his wife Anne, son Murray, daughter-in-law Alison, daughter Alison, son-in-law Steve, and grandchildren Cameron, Alexander, Adam and Amy.