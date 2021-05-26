Tributes paid to Brechin painter following sudden death

Tributes have been paid to a Brechin painter who died suddenly at his home.

It is understood that the body of Phil Petrie, 52, was discovered on Tuesday.

Police have been outside Mr Petrie’s Crookston Crescent home since Tuesday afternoon but confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances.

Two cousins of Mr Petrie, who asked not to be named, said they were notified of his death on Tuesday night.

Ill health

One said: “We can confirm that sadly out cousin Phil Petrie has passed away.

“We still do not know how, although we can confirm his death is not suspicious.

“Phil had suffered from ill health from some time. We are waiting to hear how he died.”

Mr Petrie owned his own painting and decorating business.

Neighbours described him as a “lovely lad”.

One neighbour said there had been a large police presence outside the house on Tuesday night and all of Wednesday.

He added: “No one seems to know yet what happened to him.

“I saw him last on Monday when he came across to the house to see me.

“He was a lovely lad. He was always very helpful. He would come and help with my garden.

“He loved his garden and he loved his cats.”

“It’s really tragic and I’m upset to learn that he has passed away.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said there are no suspicious circumstances.

“Around 5.15pm on Tuesday, 25 May, we received a report of the sudden death of a 52-year-old man at a property in Cookston Drive,” they added.

“There are no suspicious circumstances, as with all sudden deaths a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”