Tributes paid to beloved Dundee busker after his death aged 55

Tributes have been pouring in for one of Dundee’s most famous musicians Alan McWilliam who died after a long illness aged 55.

His death has devastated family, friends and fans who have taken to social media to write poignant messages about the member of Bravado.

Paula Knight, a guitarist and songwriter, with the band, said: “We are all still trying to take it in,

“Alan was some character and he was so well known to everybody because of his busking at the underpass in the town and also through the band.

“It is hard to believe because we only saw him recently at his house and, although he was in a lot of pain, Alan was always positive. He never let it get him down.

“He passed away on Sunday morning and we are all just trying to take it in.

“We got a call on Saturday night to go and say our farewells to him at Ninewells Hospital. He fought the illness for a long time.

“Although he was unconscious he was still moving his hands and feet as if he was drumming. Alan just lived and breathed music.

“He was like a music encyclopaedia and whenever we asked, ‘Who wrote this? Or who sang that?’ it was Alan who knew. He knew music inside out.

“We made a new album called Cascadia and Alan was frustrated that because of his illness he could not play on tour. He just managed to the recording of it but he was in a lot of pain and still did the drums for it. However he could not manage the tour.

Words can't describe. You were the friendliest face in any venue, and any studio, at any point. Heartbreak dosen't even come close.Rest Easy B.Y ❤️ Posted by Nick Shane on Sunday, 26 January 2020

“But when we held a charity event to raise money for Macmillan he played the full set on the drums when we played our whole album because he never got to play it in June.

“He was always a drummer since I knew him, but he played guitar earlier.

“We had been together as a band since 2013 and with Alan in it before when it was rehearsals so I had not played live with him until he was a drummer.

“We kind of played pubs and clubs but then we did our own music and Alan had a lot of input on the drums arrangement and put his own slant on it.

“I have seen the tributes flowing into Facebook and it is lovely that he is being remembered and recognised for his music because music was his life.

“He has been with Shirley, his partner, for more than 20 years and has three stepdaughters and a little grand daughter Ava who he loved to look after all the time.”

She added: “You know, we always thought Alan was going to get better. But he phoned me on Boxing Day and said that the cancer had really progressed and he was to get palliative care.

“I thought we would maybe get him for another year, but we never got him for even a month.

“It has just floored everyone. We are totally in shock and we don’t even know what to do next. He was very loved and touched everybody’s life.

“Really, no one had a bad word to say about Alan. He was a massive character.

“We have the same birthday and he would have been 56 on February 10. It is going to be really poignant now.”

Friend Glenn Millar, who provided the picture, said: “I have known Alan for 40 odd years and we learned guitar together. He was a great friend and much loved by everyone.

“So many people will know him from playing at the underpass near the Wellgate. He had a lot of friends from people walking by there and hearing him play. Everybody is shocked by this.”