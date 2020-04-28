Tributes paid to Asda worker who died of suspected coronavirus

Tributes have been paid to a “fun-loving, easy-going” Asda worker who has died of suspected coronavirus.

Jackie Ingle, who worked at Asda Milton of Craigie, died over the weekend from the deadly virus.

She has previously been signed off work after developing symptoms.

Ms Ingle was described by colleagues following her death as a “good friend to all”.

It is understood she had been admitted to hospital before she died.

Tributes were led by James Carchrie, general store manager at Asda Milton.

He said: “Jackie was an Asda colleague for many years serving customers on our George desk.

“She always had a smile on her face and a story to tell.

“She was a fun-loving, easy going colleague as well as a good friend to us all.

“She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and was a keen Stoke City fan and a Queen music fanatic.

“She often enjoyed a night out socialising with all the ladies on the George department.

“She will be sorely missed and will always be in our thoughts.

“Our condolences are extended to all of Jackie’s family and friends.”

Others had posted heartfelt tributes to Ms Ingle on social media.

Some also posted pleas for the public to follow social distancing measures during the lockdown.

One woman described Ms Ingle as a “really nice work colleague”.

She said: “Absolutely devastated to hear about a really nice work colleague passing away today due to Covid-19.

“Rest in peace Jackie.”

Another poster said: “Such a shock for everyone, wish we could get a vaccine for this thing sooner rather than later.”

Meanwhile a former colleague said: “Heartbreaking to hear this news.

“RIP Jackie, fly high with the angels.”