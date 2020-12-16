Tributes paid to city schoolgirl following tragic death aged 16

Tributes have been paid to a Dundee schoolgirl following her tragic death.

Senior pupils at Grove Academy learned Alana Lynch, 16, had died after a statement from the school rector was read out by class teachers.

Many pupils were left in tears following the tragic revelation.

The Tele understands fellow students were told the fifth year pupil’s death was the result of a freak accident.

Local sports club Kanzen Karate, whose members knew the family, paid tribute to the teen.

A statement on its Facebook page read: “We were very saddened to hear of the sudden passing of 16-year-old Alana Lynch on Monday – sister of former squad member Anya and daughter of Kim.

“Our thoughts are with the entire family. Losing a loved one is incredibly difficult, words cannot express what the family are going through.

“We have organised some sessions on the morning of Christmas Eve to raise funds for the Lynch family in order to help with costs. Costs are £5 per session (or more if you wish) and please book your place by emailing royokane@kanzenkarate.net.”

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander responded to the tragic news saying: “This is a tragic and heart-breaking loss. As a father, first and foremost, my heart goes out to the entire family.”

Police Scotland were approached for comment.