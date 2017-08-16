Tributes paid to pair killed in local car crash

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

The deaths of two Tayside people killed in a horror crash have been described as “absolutely devastating”.

Scott Mowatt, 31, and Paisley Bates, 26, both from Arbroath, died after their blue Vauxhall Astra crashed through a barrier wall and fell down an embankment on the A937 Montrose to Laurencekirk road just after 11pm on Saturday, August 12.

A second man was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries and a police investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Friends and Arbroath residents paid tributes to the pair.

Arbroath West councillor David Fairweather knew Paisley through her stepfather.

He told the Tele: “It’s very sad for me because the stepdad of the young lass is a very good friend of mine.

“I got a call early on Sunday morning to let me know that they had died.

“All I can say is that the parents were a lovely couple and this is absolutely devastating — my heart just goes out to them.”

Mr Fairweather added: “Paisley was just a lovely, lovely girl.

“I am sure her family and all their friends will really round them and support them at this difficult time.

“I knew the lad’s dad and again my heart goes out to him and my thoughts are with him and his wife.”

Arbroath East and Lunan Councillor Derek Wann said: “All I can do is offer my condolences to the families.

“It’s very sad and I offer my sympathies.”

Tributes were also paid on social media.

David Sinclair said on Facebook: “RIP Moff and Paisley can’t believe you are both gone thoughts are with both families.”

Louise French added: “Thoughts and prayers go out to their wee girls and families.”

A police spokesperson appealed for anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

He said: “Both families are understandably upset by their sudden loss.

“Inquiries into the full set of circumstances of the incident are ongoing and Tayside Division would appeal for anyone who may have information that could assist officers to contact Tayside Division on 101.”