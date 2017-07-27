Tributes have been paid to an Arbroath FC fan who supported the club for 77 years.

Angus Nairn died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

As a mark of respect, his seat was kept vacant during Saturday’s win against rivals Montrose, with an Arbroath scarf tied to a barrier in his memory.

The final game he attended was a pre-season friendly against Bolton where he was described as being in “fantastic spirits”.

Two days later, at Arbroath Chest, Heart and Stroke Association’s end-of-season dinner at the Meadowbank Inn, Mr Nairn was commended for the work he did for the charity’s Thursday Club.

Mr Nairn’s funeral was taking place today and the cortege was to drive past Gayfield where the AFC flag was to fly at half-mast.

Dave Ramsay, one of Mr Nairn’s closest friends, said: “A silver quaich will soon be donated to AFC as the Angus Nairn Memorial Trophy — a trophy to be presented annually for ‘the best newcomer to the team’.”

A spokesman for the club said: “Everyone associated with Arbroath FC would like to pass on their deepest sympathies and regards to Angus’s family and friends and our thoughts are with them at this terribly sad time.”