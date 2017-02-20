Tributes have been paid to a man killed in a Fife road crash on Sunday.

Tom Holt died when the Mini he was driving was involved in a three-vehicle collision on the A91 between Guardbridge and St Andrews just after 3pm.

The 26-year-old, who is originally from Australia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His employer St Andrews Brewing Co. paid tribute to “one of our own” on social media.

The statement on Facebook read: “We are distraught because yesterday, we lost one of our own.

“Tom Holt, who was known to many friends and customers in the town and across Scotland, was involved in a car crash that claimed his life.

“His beautiful personality, humanity and love for life will stay with each of us forever.”

Customers echoed sentiments, with Emily Gal responding: “So devastating to hear this news. Tom lit up the brewing company and always had a smile on his face.”

Jane Broom added: “What an amazing person. He lit up so many people’s days, whether at the markets when he represented St Andrews Brewing Co. brilliantly, or in the pub where he made you feel so welcome with his cheeky banter.

“A real Aussie gentleman with such a kind heart and fun-filled spirit.”

A female passenger in Tom’s car was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries. She is not thought to be in a life-threatening condition.

Another woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while the scene was investigated.

Sergeant Nicola Young, of Fife Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has tragically resulted in the death of a young man. Anyone who witnessed this incident or saw any of the vehicles prior to the collision is urged to contact the police by calling 101.”