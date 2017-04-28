A grieving husband has spoken of the moment he battled in vain to save his wife after finding her lifeless in their home.

Graham McPherson, 57, found Wendy, 53, unconscious when he came home from work.

An ambulance was called to their house in Dundee’s Maryfield but it was too late.

Graham and other family members paid tribute to the mother-of-three who was described as “happy-go-lucky”.

He said: “I just wish it hadn’t happened so quickly.

“I could have spoken more to Wendy — I never really got to say goodbye.”

The family are still waiting for answers about the cause of death.

Graham, who had been married to Wendy for 35 years, said: “I was going to take the morning off work as she’d been unwell for a few days — I wish I had now.

“When I got home I think she had been lying like that for a while.

“I knew straight away something wasn’t right.

“With Wendy not being well I asked to go home early and my boss said that was fine. I got home about noon and that’s when I found her.

“I tried to resuscitate her and shouted on my son Sam, who was sleeping in the other room, to call an ambulance. They tried their best but she was gone.”

Graham said he was “devastated” by Wendy’s death and the tragedy hadn’t really sunk in.

He said: “It feels like she’ll just come in the door at any second.

“I had to phone her 80-year-old mother to break the news that her daughter had died.

“It was awful — you don’t expect to outlive your own child.”

He added: “Wendy was 15 and I was 17 when we first met — I’d known her 40 years.”

The couple’s son, Graham Jr, 34, said: “Mum liked the simple things in life.

“She just liked being with her family and was perfectly content in the house with her kids and grandkids.”

Brother-in-law Derek McPherson said: “She was always just so happy-go-lucky. Nobody had a bad word to say about Wendy.”

Wendy is also survived by sons Ben, 32, and Sam, 27, and four grandchildren, with a fifth on the way.