Tributes have been paid to Dundee man Chris Gallacher, who died in a horror crash on the A90.

The 25-year-old, also known as Chrisy, died after his car collided with the back of a parked Asda lorry on the northbound carriageway at about 6am on Wednesday.

It’s understood that his parents were travelling back to Dundee on Thursday from a holiday in Florida following the tragedy.

Chris worked in the service department at Peter Vardy Land Rover in Aberdeen, and was believed to have been travelling to work when the accident happened.

It is reported that Chris had become engaged to Nikki McLean on a trip to New York in December.

Bruce Millar — a sales director at Peter Vardy — told the Tele: “We are totally devastated at the loss of our friend and colleague, Chris.

“He will be sorely missed by all who knew him and obviously our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

Mr Millar added: “He was the life and soul of our workshop.

“He was a skilled individual. Even at the tender age of 25, Chris was very skilled and professional at everything he did.

“He had a wicked sense of humour and he will be sorely missed by everyone.

“Peter Vardy himself was in Aberdeen to offer support to colleagues and as a company I’m sure we will be there in the coming days to help his fiancée Nikki and his family.

“Chris and myself share some friends. There are a few of us who travel up from Dundee to Aberdeen every day and this is a real tragedy.”

A relative at Chris’s family home in Lochee was too upset to speak.

Tributes have poured in on social media with friends expressing their shock at the news.

Steven Dunn described Chris as a “true gent”.

He said: “So sad, I actually cannot believe it.

“A proper true gent and ex team-mate of mine.

“A very good football player, thoughts go out to his family and friends, RIP bro.”

Kevin Egan wrote: “RIP mate, always the best taken too soon.”

Emergency services were called to the layby near Gallowfaul, Tealing, after a member of the public reported the crash.

Police spent most of the day at the scene as they carried out investigations, with officers confirming that a man had lost his life in the accident.

A spokeswoman said: “As with all sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”