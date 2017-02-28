A man appeared in court on Monday charged with the murders of David Sorrie and Julie McCash after a couple died at a house in Dundee.

David, 32, and Julie 43, were found dead at Drumlanrig Drive on Sunday.

Robert Stratton, 42, of Drumlanrig Drive, Dundee, made no plea or declaration in relation to four charges on petition when he appeared in court.

A woman who answered the door at Julie’s home in Honeygreen Road was too upset to speak.

A huge police presence remained at the scene with officers carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

Floral tributes were left at the scene of the tragedy.

One read: “Thoughts and prayers to two beautiful souls. Gone but never forgotten.”

It is understood Julie was the aunt of Ralph Smith, who is feared dead after falling from the cliffs at Arbroath at the weekend.

It’s believed that Julie and David were at a family vigil for the 18-year-old at Drumlanrig Drive.

Mike Santner, who knew Julie, said: “She was really open minded.

“She took care of friends and family, she wanted to make people happy.”

In an online tribute, Cheryl Stewart said: “Totally went out her way for everyone she met.

“I honestly can’t believe it. One in a million.”

On Monday, a search was continuing as part of efforts to find Ralph.

A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “After this length of time, HM Coastguard will not resume an active search and rescue operation but units may be involved in humanitarian search activities.”

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 1pm on Saturday and a major operation involving Police Scotland, a coastguard helicopter and rescue teams and lifeboat was launched.

Chief Inspector David McIntosh said: “Police Scotland continue to search today for 18-year-old Ralph Smith, who was reported to have fallen from Arbroath Cliffs at about 1pm on Saturday afternoon.

“We have carried out extensive multi-agency searches of the coastline for Ralph over the weekend and these will continue today, with support from the Police Scotland Air Support Unit and specialist Police Scotland Search Teams.

“On Saturday, Ralph was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and blue and red trainers and he is described as being 5ft 1in in height, with short black hair and blue eyes.

“We know Arbroath Cliffs continues to be a popular area for walking and whilst we ask the public to report any information that could assist us with our search for Ralph, please be mindful of your own safety and do not put yourself in any danger.”