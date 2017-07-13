The former frontman of a Tayside punk band has died just days after his group’s 40-year-old debut album was finally released.

Colin Thomson, known to friends as Piece, died at his home in Perth after an eight-year battle with Huntington’s disease, a degenerative brain condition.

The 59-year-old, who latterly toured across Europe with the Weather Prophets, began his music career as singer and guitarist with punk pioneers The Trendies.

In April this year, the band released its debut self-titled album, previously recorded at REL Studios in Edinburgh in 1978. All proceeds from the CD go to Scottish Huntington’s Association, the only charity which provides support for people living with the condition.

Colin was found dead at his flat in Jeanfield Road just days later. His sister, Irene, said he had refused to let his condition get the better of him but his health declined sharply at the end of last year.

Born and raised in Kirriemuir, Colin moved to Burrelton with his family at the age of 12. After leaving school, he went to work as an apprentice for the gas board.

Trendies manager Ronnie Whytock said: “I remember him buying his first electric guitar from Billy Coburn (bass player) in Wilkies.

“From that first Saturday afternoon listening to him play, his talent was never in doubt.”

Trendies bassist Steve Sweeney said: “We were connected to Piece musically over many years in numerous bands, but more than that we were a family, not blood family but the kind you become as part of a band of brothers, having shared thousands of miles in the back of Transit vans.”

Colin later worked as a carer for Capability Scotland and entertained his clients with his guitar.