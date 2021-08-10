Tributes paid by heartbroken and stunned Dundee community following death of newborn baby

The Dundee community has been left reeling in shock following the tragic death of a newborn baby in Stobswell.

Four police vehicles and an ambulance were seen in North Erskine Street on Sunday around 7pm.

Police said the death of the youngster is being treated as unexplained while the cause is established, with a post mortem to be carried out at a later date.

It is understood the baby’s mum was also taken to hospital.

Police remain at the scene

An officer was stationed outside the second-floor flat on Tuesday morning, but could only confirm the property was unoccupied at present.

One man in neighbouring Fairbairn Street said the death was “a tragedy in the community”.

The man, who declined to be named, said: “It’s a tragedy — an awful shame.

“It’s just a horrible thing; no words can describe just how horrible.

“It’s a tragedy in the community. When you think about it, it’s just against the natural order. There can’t be anything worse than outliving your own child.”

A woman in an adjacent block on North Erskine Street also said she had been profoundly affected by the news after reading it on the Evening Telegraph website.

She said: “I read about it in the Tele today. My granddaughter had already sent me the story last night to read on the website because I don’t use Facebook.

“I had a lump in my throat reading it and was crying by the end. My granddaughter has just had a wee laddie — he’s three months [old] — so all I could think about was him.”

She added: “I’ve no idea who the woman or family is. They’re neighbours in the next block but you just see faces occasionally in passing at the shop or whatever, and that’s even in your own block you don’t really know folk. People come and go.”

‘I wanted to put down flowers’

A woman in a house across the street said she wanted to lay a floral tribute when she heard the news.

“I wanted to go and put flowers down for the wee one, you know? If it had been a front door I might have.

“I had a nephew pass away at 11 months.

“It just brought all those horrific, terrible memories back. I feel so sorry for the family.”

A local joiner who also preferred not to give his name said: “When I saw the ambulance and police I’ll be honest, I thought it had been like an assault or something.

“It’s not something you expect, to hear that has happened. Poor woman; the mother I mean.

‘Leaves you kind of speechless’

“It’s not like someone’s granny or whatever dying, I mean, that’s sad, but it’s the way things are supposed to be. This just leaves you kind of speechless.”

Councillor Georgia Cruickshank, who represents the Maryfield ward, also paid her condolences.

The Labour member said: “It’s very sad indeed. My heart goes out to the parents and other family members.

“The death of a baby is always tragic. It’s going to be a traumatic time for the parents, especially the mother.

“I just hope she gets the help that she needs.”

Fellow ward councillor Lynne Short said she hoped the child’s family could be supported at such a difficult time.

‘Whole community thinking of the family’

The SNP councillor said: “Any loss of life is a horrendous tragedy and I’m sure the whole community is thinking of the parents and other family members at such a difficult time.

“Funeral Link Dundee is a brilliant organisation which can help people through a bereavement — hopefully this family can get some advice and support from them.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 7.05 pm on Sunday August 8, police received a report of a newborn baby having died within a house in North Erskine Street, Dundee.

“A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact circumstances of the death which police are currently treating as unexplained.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”