A man has paid tribute to his “amazing” wife and lifelong partner after she died aged 50.

Mary Carr passed away at Ninewells Hospital following a mystery year-long illness.

Mary fell ill at the start of 2016 and failed to recover, leaving her husband Gordon, daughter Victoria, 30, and sons David, 28, Daniel, 26, and Mikee, 23, devastated.

Gordon, 54, said: “She had been in and out of hospital several times.

“None of us realised how serious things were and nobody expected her condition to change the way it did.

“We had thought that she was slowly improving again.”

Speaking from the family’s home in Westmuir, near Kirriemuir, Gordon told the Tele how his wife of 31 years had been “terrifically supportive” throughout their time together.

He said: “She always gave me terrific support and, since I work offshore, she brought up the family single-handedly for 16 or 17 years.

“She held the family together. She was always dedicated to her family.

“I look forward to being with her again in heaven some day.

“I hope she is loving playing her guitar in heaven, and singing with the angels.”

Gordon added: “She was amazing and I’m missing her very much.

“We met through the Full Gospel Church in Dundee. I was 20 or 21 and she would have been only 16. That was in 1982. When we got married, she was only 19.”

It took a little time for the pair to get together after their first meeting, but their relationship blossomed.

Gordon said: “We met through the church. We were friends for a year, went out for a year and were engaged for a year.

“We were married on October 12 1985 by my father, who was the minister at the Full Gospel Church.

“The church was a big part of our lives.”

Mary was one of triplets, born to Kirkton parents James and Rubina McDade along with brothers Robert and Allan at Dundee Royal Infirmary on February 1 1966.

The trio captured the city’s imagination and their early years were often captured on camera.

Mary, a renowned musician, was known to be generous with her time.

She played guitar and sang in the church and for musical charity Music In Hospitals.

Having always wanted to work with children, she fulfilled a lifelong ambition by becoming an early years practitioner at the turn of the century.

In a house lined with cookbooks, she was also renowned for her culinary skills.

Gordon said: “She had a big heart, and she loved children and helping the elderly.

“She also loved to sing and encouraged people to join in.

“She was really generous with her time.

“She loved cooking and she was great at curries.”

Mary’s funeral was held at the Full Gospel Church yesterday.