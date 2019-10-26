Tributes paid after ‘tragic’ death of man at a Dundee flat

A young dad whose body was discovered in a flat at Dudhope Court has been named locally as Darren McLean.

Neighbours said that he was well-known in the multi-storey building and described his death as a tragic loss.

Mr McLean has still not been formally named by police.

However, it is believed his next of kin have been informed and have been to identify Mr McLean’s body.

It is understood that he is survived by a daughter, a brother, sister and elderly grandparents.

The 34-year-old was discovered in his fifth-floor flat by safety wardens late on Wednesday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to an address on Dudhope Court on Wednesday afternoon following reports of concern for a man.

“Sadly, the body of a 34-year-old man was found and officers are currently treating the death as unexplained, pending the results of a post-mortem examination.”

Following the discovery, officers were stationed outside Mr McLean’s home for the remainder of the evening and for most of the following day until his body was removed.

Tributes have been paid to Mr McLean on social media.

Lorna Garrigan said: “Fly high Darren – you were a top guy. The banter you had was brilliant, you will be missed. Thinking of your family.”

Dee-paula Cairney said: “Really sad. I’ve known him from years ago when I used to go about Beechie.

“I was only 12 when I first met him – so sad leaving his poor little girl without a daddy.”

One neighbour said: “I heard that wardens found him when they were checking the building.”

The neighbour added: “I was told that there was concern for a man in the flat and when wardens went to check him they found him lying on the floor.

“I’m really sorry to hear this.”