Tributes paid after sudden death of son of Tayside radio star Ally Bally

Local radio star Ally Bally has paid a glowing tribute to his son Craig who has died suddenly at the age of 43.

Ally Ballingall, the man behind Radio Tay, said he and his family were shocked and devastated by Craig’s death.

Craig died on September 10 at his home in Douglas from a respiratory attack.

Ally also wanted to pay tribute to Craig’s neighbours in Douglas who were eventually forced to kick down his door because they were so concerned about him.

Ally said that in the past five years Craig had suffered from COPD and emphysema and tired quickly but nothing had prepared the family for his sudden death.

© Ballingall family

He said: “I had taken Craig to Dundee Dental Hospital last Thursday. After his appointment I asked him if he wanted to go for a coffee but he said he was too tired so I took him home.

“As he got out the car he said ‘love you lots’ and that was the last time I spoke to him. He died from a respiratory attack later that night.”

Ally said that it was at around 10pm that night that his neighbours had noticed that Craig’s lights weren’t on.

“They thought that was unusual because Craig’s lights were always on so they decided to check to see if everything was ok,” he said.

“When they couldn’t get a response they became even more concerned and took the decision to kick his door in.

“When they did so they discovered Craig lying on the floor in his house. They called an ambulance but sadly it was already too late.”

Craig followed in his dad’s footsteps and worked at Radio Tay, Northsound in Aberdeen, Moray Firth Radio in Inverness, and London with EMAP and Creative Media.

Ally said: “This has come as a huge shock to all of us. Craig was a huge personality, which he put to good use when he sold timeshares in Lanzarote – he used to laugh that he was the person that stopped you in the street.

“When he returned to London from Lanzarote he was head hunted and worked in television and radio.

“He was cheeky and lively and talented and very popular. He had no kids of his own so did loads with neighbours’ children.

“He also loved his music and was a big part of the rave scene during that time.

Craig also worked for a time at Glenford in Forfar.

His stepmum Lorraine added: “He was very close to his family and his dad was Craig’s rock.”