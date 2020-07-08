Tributes paid after seven-year-old dies following accident at Perthshire beauty spot

A community is in mourning after a seven-year-old girl died after being pulled from the river at a Perthshire beauty spot.

Police were called to the Hermitage near Dunkeld after reports of the girl and a 26-year-old woman getting into difficulties in the water near Ossian’s Cave in the early evening of Monday, July 6.

Both were rescued from the River Braan above the Hermitage’s Black Linn Falls and rushed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where the youngster sadly lost her life.

Councillor Grant Laing, who represents the area around the Hermitage, said the whole community was in mourning following the tragedy.

Speaking to the Tele, he said: “This is an absolute tragedy and this little girl’s family must be devastated and her friends must be distraught.

“The whole area is in mourning after this terrible accident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family involved and I know this will be of little comfort but I want them to know that we as a community are thinking of them and their loss.”

Councillor Laing is now urging residents and visitors alike to take care while visiting rivers and lochs in the area, particularly after the five-mile travel restriction was lifted on Friday.

He continued: “We live here in a beautiful area surrounded in natural beauty, but many of our natural assets have hidden dangers, some of which are less apparent and visible than others.

“The water levels at this time of year can be higher than normal and the banks are slippy with rain after a long dry spell.

“Everyone needs to take extra care when they are visiting our beautiful areas and the waterways within.”

Police Scotland has now said they will investigate the full circumstances of what happened, but added the girl’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called at around 6.50pm on Monday, July 6 to a report of two people in the water at Ossian’s Cave, The Hermitage, Dunkeld.

“A seven-year-old girl and a 26-year-old woman were taken by the Scottish Ambulance Service to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“Sadly the child was pronounced dead a short time later.

“The woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened but the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”