Tributes left at home of 33-year-old Carnoustie woman who died yesterday

Neighbours have described their shock after the body of a 33-year-old woman was found at a house in Angus.

Police said the death of the woman at a property on Barry Road, Carnoustie, is being treated as “unexplained”.

Floral tributes were placed at the door of the house yesterday as locals described it as a sad day.

Robert Finnan, 51, said: “I’m saddened to hear of her passing.

“My thoughts go out to her family at such a difficult time.”

An employee at a nearby shop said the woman was a customer of the store. He said he was shocked to learn of her death.

He added: “She used to come here for her milk and to use the cash machine.

“It is a bit of a shock to hear about it.

“The police were there on Monday night and today is the first day they have been away from the door.

“I think she stayed on her own but I don’t know her name.

“It is a bit of a shock to hear of this news.”

Neighbours and staff at the local Co-Op store were saddened to hear of the woman’s death.

One local said: “That is awful to hear and she was so young too.”

Another local resident said: “It’s such a shame to hear of something like this happening in the area and our thoughts go out to the person’s family at what is obviously such a difficult time.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers attended at an address on Barry Road, Carnoustie, on Monday in response to the reported death of a 33-year-old woman.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.