A Dundee ice hockey legend who influenced generations of players has died.

Joe Guilcher, 69, played for the Dundee Rockets in the 1970s and 1980s and was a key part of the team that lifted the British Championship in their heyday.

The former Dundee Tigers head coach died at Ninewells Hospital yesterday after a 10-year illness.

Once his playing career ended, Joe dedicated his time to coaching young hockey stars all the way through to senior level.

And it was thanks to Joe’s passion that his beloved Tigers were saved from folding in the 1990s following the closure of the Kingsway ice rink.

Ian Carstairs, a senior player and coach with Dundee Tigers, said: “Without his influence, there wouldn’t be a Dundee Tigers and he helped shape Dundee ice hockey as a whole.

“When the old Kingsway rink closed, he kept the teams together for years and we were pretty nomadic during that time.

“We were playing in Perth, Kirkcaldy and Livingston — but Joe was the constant who gave up his time and kept it going.

“It’s a sad day for Joe’s family and for generations of hockey players who he has touched in some way through his coaching.

“He’d been ill for quite some time but he would still come to games and come in the changing room to offer some advice.

“He was a huge influence on me as a player, in his coaching and he definitely made me a better person for it.”

The Tigers moved to the newly opened Dundee Ice Arena in 2000 and Joe led the team to the Scottish National League championship that year.

However, he stepped away from coaching in 2010 as his health began to decline.

Scores of tributes to Joe have flooded in since his passing in the early hours of yesterday morning. Barry Carnegie said: “RIP Joe, a true character of Dundee and Scottish hockey.”

Alex Purves added: “Thanks for all that you have done to keep hockey and your beloved Dundee Tigers alive in Dundee. Your legacy will live on and on.”

Ed Gorrie knew Joe well during his time as Sports Editor and ice hockey correspondent with the Tele.

He added: “When the rink closed he kept the Tigers going and without him ice hockey probably would have died in the city.

“He’ll certainly be very sadly missed.”