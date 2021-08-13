Tributes for Fife actor Ken Hutchinson, star of Straw Dogs and The Sweeney, who has passed away

Tributes have been paid to Scottish actor, Ken Hutchinson, described as ‘Leslie’s most famous son’, who has passed away.

The Fife actor, who featured in Straw Dogs with Dustin Hoffman and Wrath of God alongside Robert Mitchum, passed away at his Southwood home in London on Monday, August 9.

His family say he passed away peacefully of natural causes, aged 72.

The Sweeney

The actor will also be remembered for roles in the hit UK police series The Sweeney in which he also featured in the second full length film spin off, Sweeney 2.

Later in his career, he will be fondly remembered by many for his portrayal of Mac Murphy, manager of fictional football club Dunmore United in the popular ITV children’s drama.

Born and raised in Leslie — as well as later returning to live in the town at various times in his life — Ken got his break in acting by chance as a 16-year-old.

“Ken was a cleaner at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal and next door was the Playhouse,” Ken’s brother, Jerry remembers.

“He went in to ask for a job and the director and actor John Neville made him assistant stage manager and he never looked back.

“After a few years he gravitated towards the West End where he met Peter O’Toole and a friendship was formed.”

Soon after, Ken secured a role as Norman Scutt in the controversial 1971 Sam Peckinpah film Straw Dogs.

Robert Mitchum

A year later he appeared alongside Hollywood star Robert Mitchum in Wrath of God, striking up a friendship that lasted until Mitchum’s death in 1997.

TV roles, notably in The Sweeney and later Minder, both starring Dennis Waterman followed.

As a friend of Waterman and his partner, Rula Lenska, Ken famously lent the couple his house in Leslie to allow them to escape the media glare and pursuit by tabloid reporters.

Described as a keen footballer, Ken also regularly appeared in goal for Waterman’s celebrity football team which played charity matches across the UK.

‘Leslie’s most famous son’

Paying tribute, fellow Leslie resident, actor and playwright, Micheal Kelly, described Ken as “Leslie’s most famous son”.

He added: “He was a fine actor who featured alongside some of the best both on film as well as television.

“He was also widely respected in Leslie never losing touch with his roots and his home town.”

Ashes to be returned to Leslie

Ken is survived by his two daughter and two sons.

Details of a funeral are yet to be finalised however the family say they plan to scatter his ashes back in Leslie in due course.