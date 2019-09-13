Tributes for brave Dundee firefighter who died in kite surfing accident

A Dundee firefighter and father of two young children has died in a horrific kite surfing accident.

Raymond Cheng was pronounced dead at the scene at Largo Bay near Elie on Wednesday.

It is understood two of Mr Cheng’s colleagues were with him when the accident happened and were unable to resuscitate him.

Paramedics arrived at the beach a short time later and also tried in vain to save the 42-year-old.

Mr Cheng lived in Birkhill with his wife Alison and their two children – a girl and a baby boy.

The couple were married at Dundee West Church in 2014. The couple’s son is just a few months old.

Mrs Cheng declined to speak to the press yesterday.

Flags were flown at half mast above fire stations in Dundee in tribute to Mr Cheng, who was stationed at Kingsway East fire station.

Scottish Fire and Rescue service chief officer Martin Blunden said: “Firefighter Raymond Cheng was a friend and valued colleague who served and protected communities for 15 years.

“Our thoughts are with Raymond’s family, friends and colleagues at Kingsway East Fire Station in Dundee at this very sad and difficult time.

“Our flags will remain lowered until sunset on Thursday, September 12 as a mark of condolence and deepest respect.”

Mr Cheng was an experienced kite surfer and a keen sportsman, who used to play for Harris Academy FP Hockey Club.

Paul Lothian, who played alongside him, said his team-mates are devastated.

“He was just a lovely guy. I think in all the times I played with him and all the social events I was at with him, I never heard him say a bad word about anyone.

“He had so much life left in front of him. All of the tributes on his wife’s Facebook page are about what a fantastic husband and father he was – he was just that sort of guy.”

The club’s honorary president, Dave Martin, said: “He was a great player for the club. Our paths only crossed briefly but from what I know, he was brilliant and well-liked.”

A police spokesman said there are no suspicious circumstances.