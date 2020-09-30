Tributes flood in for one of the ‘city’s great sons’ Eddie Small

Tributes have come flooding in for “true gentleman” Eddie Small who died suddenly on Saturday.

Kirkton-born Eddie, 68, was a highly respected member of the School of Humanities at the University of Dundee.

He was a historian and playwright, taught creative writing, and was the school’s public engagement officer.

But he was also a well-known face in Dundee literary circles and author of the sell-out play ‘The Four Marys’, as well as ‘Mary Lily Walker: The Forgotten Visionary of Dundee’ and ‘To Bodies Gone’.

Eddie researched the history of death in Scotland, with an emphasis on practices and rituals surrounding bereavement.

Speaking on behalf of his family Eddie’s niece Tracy Smith said: “Eddie was a true gentleman, and loved by everyone.”

She added: “He was a genuine, quick-witted, selfless man who would do absolutely anything for anyone close to him.’

Another family member added: “Eddie was a bit of an all-round sportsman. Apart from having a go at table tennis and darts, he played football for Strathmartine in the Hospital League in his teens and early twenties, and went on to be a referee in the Dundee leagues for a while.

“He always loved golf, and went on to be an accomplished player and important figure in the one-handed golf scene.”

His family added: “Eddie’s main talent was in making everyone welcome, and taking the floor at family gatherings. A man for Scottish folk music, he would get the whole crowd backing him (backing, mind – not joining in…) through his entire Corries repertoire.

“And then the poetry – wedding, engagement, birthday, it didn’t matter – you were subject to some of the funniest and touching kidding-on as Eddie’s words never missed the mark, his timing always perfect, and sentiments always kind.”

We're sad to hear of the death of Eddie Small. He was on our stakeholder group for many years and his considerable talents were a huge asset to our work. Always kind, interesting, positive and great company – he will be sorely missed. https://t.co/4PJLzzKzqZ — GoodLifeDeathGrief (@LifeDeathGrief) September 29, 2020

Eddie was born at Dundee Royal Infirmary in 1951. He grew up in Kirkton and attended West March Primary School and Kirkton High.

He had a variety of jobs before gaining his degree and joining the university.

Professor James Livesey, Dean of the School of Humanities said, “We are all very upset to hear about Eddie Small’s death. We have lost one of the most loved members of the university community and one of the city’s great sons.”

He added: “Eddie was universally loved and respected. He was an exceptionally warm person, and highly talented. His teaching was so powerful because he saw the talent in every individual and worked hard to help students to achieve their full potential.”

Mayra Crowe, a colleague and friend, said “Eddie gave you everything you need from a friend, his kind words, his encouragement and the most valuable of all, his time. I’m going to raise my glass this Autumn during the To Absent Friends Festival and toast Eddie, my dear and absent friend.”

Professor Christopher Murray, who worked with Eddie on public engagement, said: “Eddie was deeply committed to engaging the public with his work, and the work of the school, but beyond that, he was truly an ambassador for the whole university.”

One of Eddie’s university colleagues at the university, Daniel Cook, a lecturer in 18th Century literature said: “He was an incredibly generous, enthusiastic and popular teacher.

“We will miss him so much. We extend our condolences to the family of the deceased at this sad time.”

A spokesman for Dundee University Review of the Arts said: “We’re shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Eddie Small, writer, historian, teacher, colleague, reviewer and friend.

“He was a force of nature – sunny by temperament, relentlessly optimistic, gentle and unfailingly kind… with a good word for just about everyone.

“He was absolutely adored by students, his tours of the city were legendary, and his The Four Marys, always played out to sell-out audiences. We’ll miss you sorely.”

Eddie is survived by his partner Joyce, stepdaughter Lee, grandson Jordan and a large extended family.