A Dundee dad died of a bleed on the brain after collapsing on a bus three days earlier.

Steven Lamb, known fondly as “Lambo”, passed out during a bus journey to a party with wife, Alison, and was rushed to Ninewells Hospital on the Saturday.

Despite the best efforts of medics to save the dad-of-two, he died three days later at the age of 48.

A heartbroken Alison paid an emotional tribute to her husband of nearly 20 years, describing him as a “big, lovable person” and a “real family man”.

Speaking to the Tele, she said: “He just took unwell during the journey and I noticed that he was slouched over and something just was not right.

“So we had him rushed to Ninewells and they put him into the intensive care unit.

“The staff there were absolutely amazing in how they dealt with him.

“Steven really tried his best to fight back but it was just too late and he passed away.

“He brought so much happiness and love to the world — we loved him so much.”

Steven, a taxi driver, was educated at Whitfield Primary School before moving on to Whitfield High School.

He first met Alison on a night out in Broughty Ferry in 1993 and the couple eventually married at St Stephens West Church in October 1997.

Alison added: “I met him in the old Jolly’s nightclub in Broughty Ferry in 1993. I kind of knew his friends more than him.

“But we hit it off right away — he was just a big lovable person.

“He was always smiling, so friendly and he would speak to absolutely everyone.

“I remember the first time he came for tea and he was really picky about what he ate.

“My mum had made chicken Kievs and he whispered to me ‘Alison, I don’t like these’ and I immediately shouted ‘Mum, Steven does not like his dinner’ so that was funny.”

Steven, who died on February 28, worked as a driver for Handy Taxis for around 20 years and was a well-known face throughout the Ferry area.

A huge Dundee United fan, Steven was usually outnumbered by Alison and her family, supporters of rivals Dundee.

However, he always took it in his stride especially with sons Steven, 17 and Darren, 13, supporting Dundee.

Alison said Steven, however, will have the “last laugh” with everyone attending his funeral being asked to wear tangerine.

She added: “We decided on the tangerine because all of my family are Dundee fans and my two boys are Dundee supporters.

“He used to have good banter with them about it and it didn’t bother him at all that they supported separate teams.

“So we thought that by getting everyone to wear tangerine then he would get the last laugh on all the Dundee fans.”

Alison described Steven as “an absolutely brilliant dad”, adding: “He just lived for his kids he did everything for them.

“Steven was their taxi driver, he was their pal.

“Steven was just a real family man.”

Steven’s funeral will be held at Dundee Crematorium on Friday at 2.45pm.