Tributes to Dundee American football ‘legend’ Charlie, 54

Tributes have poured in for a “legend” of Dundee’s American football scene after he lost his battle with cancer.

Charlie Campbell, 54, played for the Dundee Whalers and Strathmore Scorpions, where he was involved in the running of youth and senior teams.

The father-of-two, who latterly lived in Montrose but grew up in Broughty Ferry, died on Tuesday, having battled bowel cancer.

Stewart Adam, 39, from the Ferry, knew Charlie for almost 25 years.

He said: “I started off playing American football when I was 16.

“There was a group of us who all started out together and played for the youth team, Dundee Storm.

“Charlie had played himself over the years for Dundee Whalers and was heavily involved with Dundee Storm.

“From that group of players, most of us went on to play for the senior team of the Dundee Hurricanes, where Charlie was eventually chairman.

“Charlie was a legend in the game. I have been sent tributes from across the country.

“He was fiercely competitive too and had the odd argument with referees.

“It would be fair to say he ruffled a few feathers, but touched a lot of hearts.

“We constantly spoke and only last month were joking that we should start our own team up in Montrose — even though he was terminally ill and I live in Glasgow now.

“He still had his sense of humour. A big part of my life is now missing.”

Bruce Foster, a former head coach of Dundee Hurricanes, who now lives in Australia, said he had lost his “football brother”.

He added: “I first met Charlie back in the 1980s when he played at the Whalers, He then went on to play for Strathmore Scorpions.

“He offered to help me run Dundee Storm and helped lay the foundation on which the team found success. That foundation was easily transferred over to the Hurricanes.

“Charlie’s family has lost a loving man and I send my heartfelt condolences.

“It’s a sad day for American football in the city of Dundee and Scotland.

“The community has lost a man who thought about the game ahead of his time.

“I personally have lost my football brother. He will be greatly missed.”

Charlie is survived by his wife Elaine, sons Craig, 34, and Ross, 33, and grandchildren Ethan and Ella.