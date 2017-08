Tributes as country and western singer Glen Campbell dies aged 81

Glen Campbell, the country singer known for his hit Rhinestone Cowboy, has died aged 81.

The nine-time Grammy-winner died on Tuesday morning in Nashville, following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

In a statement shared on his website, his family wrote: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

“Glen is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell of Nashville, TN, their three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley; his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon; ten grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara, Sandra, and Jane; and brothers John Wallace “Shorty” and Gerald.”

They also asked for fans to swap flowers for donations to a Glen Campbell Memorial Fund through the BrightFocus Foundation and added: “The family appreciates your prayers and respect for their privacy at this time.”

Campbell’s death comes almost two months after the release of his album, Adios, featuring songs from his Goodbye Tour, which followed his diagnosis in 2011. The record made it to number three in the official UK charts.

Recording since the 1960s, the Arkansas-born star was also known for hits Honey Come Back (1970), All I Have To Do Is Dream (1969) and his song Southern Nights featured on the popular soundtrack to this year’s film Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

As well as his musical talents, Campbell also ventured onto the big screen, starring alongside John Wayne in True Grit (1969) and most recently playing Jesse Dalton for a stint in TV series Players (1997).