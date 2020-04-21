Perth and Kinross councillors pay tribute to vital volunteers during Covid-19 crisis

Councillors in Perth and Kinross have joined together to thank communities for volunteering to support others in need during the Covid-19 crisis.

Volunteers have delivered shopping, collected prescriptions, set up community larders, supported foodbanks, provided transport to medical appointments and more.

In a joint statement, the elected members said: “Local groups and organisations have been united in delivering invaluable services, and their commitment to making a difference to vulnerable people in their local area is absolutely phenomenal.

“Your support for all the efforts being made to tackle this crisis is greatly appreciated – together we will make it through this period and come out stronger.

“Thank you all and stay safe.”

