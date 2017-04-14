Tribute paid to tea lady Aggie Moffat who confronted Rangers boss Graeme Souness

A tea lady who became a football legend after confronting Graeme Souness over a smashed kettle has died.

Agnes Moffat, affectionately known as Aggie, passed away yesterday her former employer St Johnstone have announced.

A statement from the Perth side today said that the term ‘tea lady’ “didn’t do Aggie justice”.

It read: “Aggie carried out work over many years at both Muirton Park and McDiarmid Park where laundry duties and preparing lunches (including her legendary home-made soup) for the players formed the bulk of her busy days.

“Aggie briefly came to national prominence after a well-publicised fall out with the then-Rangers manager Graeme Souness but she was very much a private person with her husband and family the most important things in her life.

“We are certain that a great many former players will be sad to hear of her passing and we offer our thoughts and condolences to her family at this sad time.”

Aggie, originally from Ballingry in Fife, famously hit the headlines in 1991 after she took umbrage with then-Rangers boss Souness over the state of the away dressing room.

Despite the Gers winning the game 2-1, the former Scotland international was livid with his side and took out his frustrations on a kettle.

It was that confrontation that led to the now-Sky Sports pundit to leave the Ibrox side.

On the confrontation, Aggie said years later: “That row grew arms and legs. It’s all water under the bridge now – but I still wouldn’t speak to the man.”

She retired from her work at McDiarmid Park in 2007.