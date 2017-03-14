Tributes have been paid to a 16-year-old boy who was found dead in his Fife home.

Police were called to Lamond Drive in St Andrews on Sunday following the discovery Lewis Davis’s body.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Tributes were paid to the youngster on social media. His employer, Rascal’s burger bar on the town’s North Street, closed their doors early on Sunday as a mark of respect.

A statement from bosses at the eatery read: “Our youngest member of staff Lewis passed away yesterday morning in tragic circumstances.

“As a family business Lewis was a son and nephew to a family working here. He was so respected by [the] kitchen boys and bar staff for his hard work and embracing his first job.

“He was turning into a young man we were proud of for his humour and good nature. So many questions will be unanswered. We were closed last night without much warning in the situation.”

The statement ended: “Lewis, we are heartbroken beyond words. Our own wee Rascal, 16 years old and taken from us far too soon.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife responded to an address in Lamond Drive, St Andrews at around 9.50am on Sunday March 12 where the body of a 16-year-old male was found within.

“There appears to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding this death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”