Tributes have been paid to a “gem” of a swimming coach who died suddenly in Norway.

Charles Mitchell – who was known as Chic – died while holidaying with his family.

The longtime swimming coach, who had previously worked in the building trade before retiring, was 75 when he passed away on Tuesday.

Chic, who was born and raised in the Lochee area of Dundee, worked with a number of swimming clubs in the area, spending more than 40 years in the sport.

He was latterly coach at Dundee City Aquatics.

Speaking on behalf of the club, Susan MacLeod, DCA club secretary, said that Chic would be sorely missed in the swimming community.

She said: “Swimmers, past and present, connected with many clubs within Midland District including Dundee City Aquatics, Menzieshill Whitehall and Forfar Swimming Club will be the first to confirm that it was a privilege to be able to say that they have been coached by Chic.

“His wealth of knowledge in the sport was gained throughout many decades of commitment, hard work and loyalty.

“Chic was always full of encouragement and praise for the swimmers that he coached from young Learn to Swim groups right through to more mature Master swimmers.

“He was always capable of making them laugh and enjoy his sessions, all of which went a long way to Chic being able to positively encourage the swimmers make the most of their training.

“Chic was a genuinely caring, mild-mannered gentleman who was never short of a swimming story, most of which were funny to make you smile.

“No-one had a bad word to say about Chic.”

Susan added that Chic had coached all around the world while travelling — with some of the kids he trained ending up representing their country at the Olympic Games.

She said: “He has travelled far and wide with the sport including taking up and thoroughly enjoying the opportunity to help coach swimmers while he was down under in Australia.

“Not content with just helping swimmers in the pool, Chic and his close friend Dave McLean have also been involved coaching open water swimming with YeAABA.

“Its safe to say that Chic Mitchell was a gem of a man and coach who will be sorely missed within the swimming community.”

Chic is survived by his son Scott and daughter Carrie — who both live abroad.