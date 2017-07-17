Tribute acts rock Dundee at Fake Festival

More than 1,000 revellers descended on Lochee Park to enjoy the UK’s only touring tribute festival.

It was the first time Fake Festival had come to Dundee and 1,200 people turned out to welcome it on Saturday.

There are 21 tribute acts taking part in the festival — which started in the Lincolnshire town of Haxey in 2007 — and they are travelling to 30 different locations across the year.

Dundee played host to three of those acts — Kings of Leon tributers Kings of Lyon, Green Date who performed their own rendition of Green Day songs and the Queen tribute act, Flash.

The music which ran from 12.30pm-11pm also included five Dundee supporting acts — the Kashmir Crows, Cherry Bombz, Demi McMahon, Bravado and Miss Stephanie Mason.

