Tribute acts for Queen, Foo Fighters and Stone Roses heading for Perth Fake Festival

Revellers are expected to flock to Perth’s South Inch on Saturday for the Fake Festival.

Acts inspired by rock legends from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s will take to the stage in the giant marquee at the park.

The show will be headlined by Flash, the UK’s leading Queen tribute band.

Also set for the stage are Kazabian (Kasabian), Fu Fighters (Foo Fighters), The Police Force (The Police), Total Stone Roses (The Stone Roses) and The Jam’d (The Jam).

The first performance will start at 12.45pm and music will continue for more than 10 hours.

Organisers are staging 26 separate Fake Festivals across the UK this summer, as well as a three-day festival in Nottingham at the end of August.

Tickets for the Perth event are available online and start at £22.50 for children and £30 for adults.